While farmers protest, UK’s Starmer says will defend budget ‘all day long’

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday he would defend decisions taken in his Labour government’s first budget “all day long”, while farmers protested over changes to inheritance tax.

Addressing a Welsh Labour Conference in Llandudno, north Wales, Starmer did not refer directly to the farmers’ complaints, but he said he stood by the decisions made in finance minister Rachel Reeves’ Oct. 30 budget statement.

“Make no mistake, I will defend our decisions in the budget all day long,” he said.

“I will defend facing up to the harsh light of fiscal reality, I will defend the tough decisions that were necessary to stabilise our economy.”

While Starmer spoke, hundreds of farmers protested outside the conference venue over a budget measure that will mean more of them having to pay inheritance tax. Their protest included a convoy of tractors.

Farmers have warned that the move will threaten the viability of farms, force them to sell land, make produce more expensive and threaten food security.

One of the protesting farmers, Gareth Wyn Jones, told Sky News that Starmer had angered the farmers further by not speaking to them after his speech.

“It’s so frustrating that he’s run out the back door like a flippin’ rat, people here have come here to talk to him,” he said.

Farmers plan a major protest in London on Nov. 19.

UK businesses have also warned that increased employment taxes and a rise in the minimum wage from the budget will stoke inflation and have a negative impact on investment and jobs.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Holmes)