White House says will sanction Iran and Russian targets

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. on Tuesday will impose sanctions on individuals and entities in Iran and Russia involved in Tehran’s delivery of ballistic missiles to Moscow, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby also told reporters that new sanctions on Iran Air would restrict its commercial flights from Iran to British and continental Europe.

Speaking to reporters, Kirby echoed comments early in London by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran and will likely use them in Ukraine within weeks.

“The supply of these Iranian missiles, which have a maximum range of about 75 miles, could allow Russia to use more of its arsenal for targets beyond the front line while employing Iranian warheads for closer-range targets,” Kirby said.

Kirby said it would also be dangerous for the Middle East that Iran would now be able to avail itself of Russian technology, including on nuclear issues.

He said the new sanctions would show Iran that it would face economic costs and warned that U.S. would impose further measures if warranted.

