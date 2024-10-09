Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
White House would have serious concerns if report of Trump post-presidency talks with Putin are accurate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration would have serious concerns if reports are accurate that former President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin as many as seven times since leaving office in 2020, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

In his book “War”, U.S. journalist Bob Woodward quoted an unnamed Trump aide as saying Trump and Putin may have spoken as many as seven times since Trump left the White House in 2021, according to The Washington Post’s summary of the book.

Jean Pierre added she could not confirm the calls.

