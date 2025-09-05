The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
WHO Ends Mpox Global Health Emergency With Call for Vigilance

(Bloomberg) — Mpox is no longer a global health emergency, but more needs to be done to eradicate the sometimes deadly virus that causes unsightly, painful rashes, the World Health Organization said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lowered the global alert level on mpox, previously known as monkeypox, more than a year after declaring the spread of the virus an extraordinary event.

A PHEIC — pronounced “fake” — applies to an event that carries a public-health risk through the international spread of a disease, and one that potentially requires a coordinated response. It can be used to encourage nations to cooperate on countermeasures.

