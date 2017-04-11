Copyright

The complete history of every No. 1 male tennis player Duc-Quang Nguyen Apr 11, 2017 - 10:21 How do the different tennis champions compare? We summed up the complete history of all the number one ranked ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) players in one graphic. Grand slam titles, ATP points, ATP rankings... Experts like to use all kinds of different metrics to rate tennis players. Roger Federer is frequently called the greatest tennis player since the start of the Open era in 1968. But how does he compare with other legends? The graphic is best viewed on a large display, in landscape (wide) view on mobile Are we entering a new era of men's tennis? Will Federer, Djokovic or Nadal regain the top spot? Who do you think will be the next number one after Andy Murray? You can contact the author via Twitter @duc_qn