Wikileaks’ Assange can take appeal to new hearing, UK court rules

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange was given permission by the High Court in London to take his challenge against extradition to the United States to another hearing on Tuesday.

The court ruled that Assange could pursue his appeal at a full hearing, unless the U.S. provided “satisfactory assurances” on the questions of whether he was able to rely on the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and whether he could be subject to the death penalty.