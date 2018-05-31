Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Wild weather Storms contaminate Zurich water and hinder air traffic

...
flooded train station

Huge quantities of rain flooded parts of Switzerland, making it a challenge to get around.

(SRF)

Swiss cities and towns are cleaning up after heavy rain and hail flooded streets and houses on Wednesday night. 

In Zurich, fire brigades answered 700 calls for help, and drinking water was polluted in two communities. Concerns about severe lightning caused a 30-minute shutdown at Zurich Airport.

Lightning

lightning

The cantons of Aargau and Zurich, as well as eastern Switzerland, were particularly hard hit. Streams overflowed their banks and trees fell over. Hail and water filled streets and penetrated hundreds of homes, cellars and underground garages – as well as a chemical plant and an indoor swimming pool in Dielsdorf. In addition, trains between Dielsdorf and Niederweningen were disrupted. 

In Schöfflisdorf and Oberweningen, citizens have been instructed to use as little tap water as possible and to boil it before using.

+ It has been a very warm spring in Switzerlandexternal link

According to Swiss meteorologists, the storm brought four centimetres of hailstones and tens of thousands of lightning bolts, and nearly 80 millimetres of rain in Ehrendingen – two thirds of what normally falls in the whole month of May.

SRF_tweet

hail and flooding

SDA/ATS, swissinfo.ch, sm

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters