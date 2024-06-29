Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Wildfire fanned by strong winds rages in forest area near Athens

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

ATHENS (Reuters) -Dozens of firefighters were battling on Saturday to stop a wildfire from spreading to a nature reserve in a mountainous forest area on the outskirts of the Greek capital, the fire service said.

About 80 firefighters assisted by 12 water-carrying planes were trying to control the fire on Mount Parnitha, some 20 km (12 miles) north of Athens, which was being fuelled by gale-force winds.

“Sizeable forces on the ground are fighting a huge fight,” fire brigade spokesperson Vasilis Vathrakogiannis said during a televised briefing. Gusts of wind exceeding 100 km per hour (62 mph) were hampering their efforts, he said.

Another 100 firefighters stationed elsewhere in the country were expected to join those already working at the scene, Vathrakogiannis added.

A thick cloud of smoke could be seen in the sky over Athens, which is flanked by mountains, but a local official said no homes were threatened by the fire.

“The situation is stable so far,” a deputy governor for part of Athens, Costas Zobos, told state television.

With hot, windy conditions across much of the country, some 40 landscape fires have broken out since the early morning hours on Saturday and authorities advised people to stay out of forest areas.

Winds are not expected to weaken before Sunday, meteorologists said.

Wildfires are common in the Mediterranean country, but they have become more devastating in recent years as summers have become hotter, drier and windier, which scientists link to the effects of climate change.

After last summer’s deadly forest fires and following its hottest winter on record, Greece developed a new doctrine, which includes deploying an extra fire truck to each new blaze, speeding up air support and clearing forests.

A big part of Mount Parnitha’s nature reserve, full of pines and fir trees, was destroyed by a large fire in 2007.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou;Editing by Helen Popper)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
35 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
18 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR