Wildfire in Spain’s Catalonia closes main motorway, trainline

MADRID (Reuters) -A wildfire in Spain’s northern Catalonia region forced emergency services to order the closure of the main AP-7 motorway and a high-speed rail link, emergency services said on Saturday.

A forest fire in Agullana, near Girona, forced the closure of the AP-7 motorway and the high-speed rail from Figueres to the border with France, firefighters said.

The Catalan fire service later said it had brought the blaze under control.

Eighteen fire engines and five aerial units were sent to try to put out the forest fire.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Ros Russell and Louise Heavens)