Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Wildfires rage in Spain as heatwave peaks

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) – Hundreds of firefighters backed up by waterbomber aircraft sought to contain two wildfires that have raged since Tuesday in eastern Spain, and much of the rest of the country is on red alert for heat and fires.

A blaze in Benasau in the eastern region of Valencia forced emergency services to remove several hundred villagers from their homes as a precaution when it broke out in nearby hills.

Firefighters said the “fire is evolving favourably” following all-night efforts.

Another one, in the province of Cuenca more inland, has burnt through more than 1,500 hectares of vegetation since Tuesday. Both blazes have been qualified as severe.

Weather service AEMET predicted maximum temperatures of 43-44 degrees Celsius (109.4-111.2°F) in parts of the country on Wednesday, which is expected to be the peak day of a heatwave, while the interior ministry warned of very high or extreme risk of wildfires across Spain.

AEMET said that the Barcelona-Fabra observatory in the northeastern region of Catalonia registered an all-time high temperature of 40 C on Tuesday, beating its previous record of 39.8 C (103.64°F) set in July 1982.

This is the third heatwave in Spain over the last two weeks.

Rising global temperatures due to climate change have also contributed to more frequent wildfires elsewhere – from China to Canada. In Europe, they are also raging in the Balkans region.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR