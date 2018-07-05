What’s not clear is whether it was M29 – a shy male born in Italy in 2013, who is believed to have first crossed the border into Switzerland in April 2016. M29 was spotted a few times before slipping off the radar in September 2017.
Wednesday’s observation in Lenk marks four consecutive months of Swiss bear or bear track sightings: in April 2018, one was seen on a ski piste in the Engelberg valley near Lucerne; several people saw a bear near Lake Thun in May; and in June bear tracks were found near the Bern-Lucerne border.
Apart from the destruction of a couple of beehives, the bear or bears have kept their distance from farms and settlements. A dead calf found near Wednesday’s sighting was not killed by a wild animal, according to a local gamekeeper.
