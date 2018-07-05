This content was published on July 5, 2018 3:56 PM Jul 5, 2018 - 15:56

Like Finn (pictured), who lives in the BearPark in Bern, is wild bear M29 going to stay in Switzerland? (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)

Swiss wildlife authorities have confirmed the sighting of a brown bear in the Bernese Oberland, continuing the pattern of increased spottings over the past few months.

Having seen a video unavailable to the media, Switzerland’s Carnivore Ecology and Wildlife Managementexternal link reported on Thursday that it was definitely a brown bear.

+ Switzerland’s last wild bear was killed in 2013

What’s not clear is whether it was M29 – a shy male born in Italy in 2013, who is believed to have first crossed the border into Switzerland in April 2016. M29 was spotted a few times before slipping off the radar in September 2017.

Wednesday’s observation in Lenk marks four consecutive months of Swiss bear or bear track sightings: in April 2018, one was seen on a ski piste in the Engelberg valley near Lucerne; several people saw a bear near Lake Thun in May; and in June bear tracks were found near the Bern-Lucerne border.

Apart from the destruction of a couple of beehives, the bear or bears have kept their distance from farms and settlements. A dead calf found near Wednesday’s sighting was not killed by a wild animal, according to a local gamekeeper.

The Bernese game authorities have published a list of dos and don’ts (in German) for people who see a bearexternal link. For example, they should keep their distance, speak in a normal voice, withdraw slowly and call +41 (0)800 940 100 to report any sightings.



Also on Wednesday, former Serbian circus bear Napa arrived at the new bear sanctuary in Arosa. More on that story coming soon. (© KEYSTONE / Gian Ehrenzeller)





