This content was published on January 3, 2018 2:18 PM Jan 3, 2018 - 14:18

A GoldenPass coach came off the rails near Lenk, Canton Bern. (Keystone)

The passage of storm Burglind across much of Switzerland Wednesday wreaked a trail of disruption, derailing a train, blocking roads, and cancelling flights.



Winds of almost 200km/h (at altitude) and 171km/h (on lower ground) were recorded. In some cantons police have advised citizens only to leave their homes if strictly necessary.



The storm has so far caused most damage in western Switzerland. On Wednesday afternoon, a strong gust derailed a train in the Bernese town of Lenk, injuring eight people. None of the injuries were serious, according to cantonal police.

A powerline fell on the A1 motorway between Oensingen (Canton Solothurn) and Bern, leading to several accidents and flipped vehicles (see police photo below) and the complete closure of the road. Police are still unsure of when it will be reopened.

(Solothurn cantonal police)

Earlier in the morning, flights at the Franco-Swiss airport of Basel-Mulhouse were suspended for several hours, while Swiss Rail also announced cancellations, including that of the busy tourist route to Jungfraujoch.



Further east, Zurich airport was also experiencing delays and cancellations this morning due to high winds. Up-to-the-minute information can be found on its websiteexternal link.



In the south, an avalanche threat led to between 20 and 40 people being told to leave the at-risk commune of Conthey in Canton Valais. They were informed by text message to evacuate their homes by 10.00 am Wednesday morning.



And in Bern city, the 13-metre-high Christmas tree that adorned the square in front of the main station over the holidays was also toppled (see tweet). Authorities said its removal was in any case planned for today.



burglind tweet tweet about storm burglind Storm #Burglind bringing an abrupt end to Christmas here in #Bern. pic.twitter.com/wfQysuA9uR — Imogen Foulkes (@ImogenFoulkes) January 3, 2018

The Federal Office of Meteorologyexternal link has maintained a weather warning of scale three (out of five). The storm is expected to continue eastwards across the country along the north of the Alps.





swissinfo.ch and agencies/dos

