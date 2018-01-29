This content was published on January 29, 2018 4:04 PM Jan 29, 2018 - 16:04

Kitted out: skier Gino Caviezel will fly to Pyeongchang with 170 fellow athletes. (Keystone)

The Swiss Olympic Association has nominated 171 athletes for the PyeongChang Olympic Games in South Korea – a record number for the winter games.

The previous record was 163 athletes – sent to Sochi, Russia, in 2014.

On Monday, Swiss Olympicexternal link announced the final roster for the alpine skiers and snowboarders, who will join their colleagues from disciplines such as bobsleigh, curling, figure skating and ice hockey from February 9-25 in PyeongChangexternal link.

Ralph Stöckli, the leader of the mission, has set a target of at least 11 medals – the number that the Swiss team won in Sochi.

However, two Swiss ski boarders are recovering from concussions: Sochi gold medalist Iouri Podladtchikov crashed and broke his nose at the X-Games in Aspen this past weekend, and David Hablützel had an accident at the World Cup in Laax on January 20.

Also on Monday, the Swiss Post released a stamp depicting the PyeongChang ski jump to commemorate the Winter Games.

SDA-ATS/sm

