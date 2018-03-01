Geneva airport is back in operation after heavy snow rendered its runways inaccessible on Thursday morning.
Departures resumed at 11am, and arrivals at 1pm, reported the airport authorities. However, the airport cautioned that passengers should continue to expect delays.
GVA tweet
tweet
Road and rail delays
The snowfall overnight slowed traffic on motorways and other roads across the country. Several accidents were reported on the motorways connecting the capital, Bern, and Thun, and between Zurich and St Gallen in the northeast.
Public transport has also been hindered. For example, 12 bus and several tram lines in Zurich were disrupted. Train service also slowed down, especially in canton Vaud.
In Bern, many swissinfo.ch journalists faced long waits for trams and buses.
Switzerland has been experiencing unusually cold temperatures this week.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.