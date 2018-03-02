This content was published on March 2, 2018 12:16 PM Mar 2, 2018 - 12:16

Geneva airport had to close again temporarily on Friday due to fresh snowfall (Keystone)

On Friday, the wintry conditions in Switzerland affected traffic in many parts of the country for a second consecutive day.

Geneva airport temporarily suspended flights for several hours on Friday morning to allow ground services to clear the runway of the fresh snow. The airport re-opened again around midday, but continued delays and cancellations are expected, according to the airport authoritiesexternal link.



They recommend that passengers consult the airport websiteexternal link, and contact the airlines to check the status of planned flights.

On Thursday, nearly 200 inbound and outbound flights were cancelled.

Wintry week

Heavy snowfall has also been reported in other parts of the country, notably in the southern canton of Ticino, mainly affecting road traffic.

However, Switzerland’s main airport in Zurich has been less affected by the bad weather. Only a few flights have been cancelled.

The recent snowfall caught many people by surprise, hampering road and rail traffic on Monday. Meteorologists measured temperatures of up to minus 40 degrees Celsius (-40° degrees Fahrenheit) in the Alps last week.

The weather is expected to improve slightly at the weekend with temperatures around 9 degrees Celsius, according to the official weather service, MeteoSwissexternal link.



swissinfo.ch with SDA/ATS and AFP; ug

