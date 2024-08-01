Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Woman, daughter killed by Russian shelling on Ukraine’s Nikopol, official says

This content was published on
KYIV (Reuters) – A mother and her daughter were killed by Russian shelling that hit the town of Nikopol in Ukraine’s eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, its governor said on Thursday.

“These are the tragic consequences of shelling by the Russians. They hit the city with a dozen shells,” Serhiy Lysak said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said private houses, a fire station, a college, a school and buses were damaged, without specifying the location of the artillery fire.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Nikopol is located on the right bank of the Dnipro River, whose left bank was occupied by Russian forces at the very start of their full-scale invasion in February 2022. Front lines in the region have been static for many months.

Before the war, Nikopol had 105,000 inhabitants and was the fourth most populous town in the region.

