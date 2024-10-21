Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Woman who threw banana milkshake at UK’s Farage pleads guilty to assault

LONDON (Reuters) – A woman who threw a milkshake over Nigel Farage, leader of Britain’s Reform Party, has pleaded guilty to assault by beating, PA Media said on Monday.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, launched the McDonald’s banana milkshake at Farage outside a pub in Clacton-on-Sea, in southeast England, in June while the politician was on his general election campaign tour.

Right-winger Farage, who helped champion Britain’s departure from the European Union and was previously hit by a milkshake in 2019, went on to win a seat in parliament.

According to PA Media, Thomas Bowen changed her initial plea on charges of assault by beating and criminal damage to guilty, admitting the attack and to causing 17.50 pounds ($22.79) of damage to the jacket of Farage’s security guard.

Prosecutors declined to comment on the case on Monday.

Lawyer Andrew Price, cited by Sky News, said his client Bowen decided to change the pleas because she had suffered a number of threats.

She was granted unconditional bail ahead of her sentencing, which is set to take place on Dec. 16.

($1 = 0.7678 pounds)

