As part of the pilot project by the main farmers’ group and the SEM, 30 participants took part in the pilot project and most of them completed their stint successfully.
The aim was to find ways of integrating refugees and people with an F-work permit into the labour market in the farming sector, according to the initiators of the project.
However, the study authors also conclude that the national project had several flaws, notably a cumbersome organisational structure, the location of many farms in remote regions, or the time needed by participants to get used to the work as farmhands.
The authorities recommend future projects to be launched at a regional level.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.