This content was published on January 26, 2018 4:19 PM Jan 26, 2018 - 16:19

The researchers found that stress results in greater absenteeism and work-related health costs - estimated at CHF5-5.8 billion ($5.3-6.1 billion) over the past three years

(Keystone)

One quarter of all Swiss employees feel stressed and exhausted at work, leading to more serious health problems and lower productivity, a survey has found.

The “Job Stress Index”, carried out by Health Promotion Switzerlandexternal link together with the University of Bern and the Zurich University of Applied Sciences, showed stress levels at work rising from 24.8% in 2014 to 25.4% in 2016.

The authors concluded that one quarter of staff were in a ‘critical’ situation, while stress problems were ‘significant’ for half of those interviewed.

Survey participants complained of lack of flexibility and no support from their boss to cope with time pressures, job insecurity and organizational issues. One-third of people interviewed said they had no problems with their work situation.

The study found that employees who suffer from greater stress are generally more dissatisfied and irritable at work, and more easily prepared to resign. Serious health consequences include sleep and psychosomatic problems. The researchers found that stress results in greater absenteeism and work-related health costs - estimated at CHF5-5.8 billion ($5.3-6.1 billion) over the past three years.

Another recent study – the Good Work Barometer commissioned for the Swiss Employers’ Association Travail Suisse – detected higher levels of stress in the workplace: 41% felt they were often stressed or very stressed at work.



ATS-SDA/sb

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018