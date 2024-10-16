Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Workers at Sanofi to strike to protest consumer health unit sale, union official says

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s CGT and CFDT unions have called on workers at pharma company Sanofi to strike from Thursday to show their protest against a planned sale of a controlling stake in the firm’s consumer health arm, a union official said on Wednesday.

“The strike will start at 5 o’clock (CET), when people start their shifts, and cover the whole of France,” CGT union representative Fabien Mallet told Reuters.

France is considering taking a stake in Sanofi’s Opella business, finance minister Antoine Armand said this week, to allay concerns over the French drugmaker’s plans to sell a 50% stake in it to a U.S. private equity firm.

