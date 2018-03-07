Parliament has approved some exemptions to a life ban on convicted paedophiles working with children, which was approved in a 2014 people’s initiative.
The House of Representatives on Wednesday followed the Senate in allowing exemptions in lighter cases. These include, for example, selling a pornographic magazine to a minor or teenagers sharing videos with child pornography.
A sticking point between the chambers was also whether sexual relations between minors should be specifically mentioned as a general exception. It was finally decided to not to do so, leaving more margin to judges.
However, no exceptions will be made in the case of perpetrators diagnosed as clinically paedophile or people convicted of serious crimes.
Parliament said these regulations were necessary to avoid inappropriate verdicts or disproportionate penalties.
In May 2014, 64% of Swiss voters approved a proposal, to be enshrined in the constitution, banning convicted paedophiles for life from working with children.
Opponents, including the government, had argued that the text of the initiative was too simplistic and overlapped with a legal amendment that came into force at the beginning of 2015.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.