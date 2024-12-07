Proportion of female Swiss company directors stagnates

The proportion of women board directors at the 30 largest listed Swiss companies has stagnated at 35%, according to news agency AWP.

In the management boards of the companies in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), the proportion is even lower at 25%. However, the proportion of women there has risen by 4% since the beginning of the year.

On average, SLI companies already meet the future requirements of the Federal Council. This requires a 30% share of women on boards of directors and 20% on executive boards.

The recruitment agency Adecco has the highest proportion of women on its board of directors at 50%, followed by the building materials group Holcim (45%), the dental implant manufacturer Straumann and the asset manager Partners Group (43% each).

