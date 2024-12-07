Proportion of female Swiss company directors stagnates

In the management boards of the companies in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), the proportion is even lower at 25%. However, the proportion of women there has risen by 4% since the beginning of the year.
On average, SLI companies already meet the future requirements of the Federal Council. This requires a 30% share of women on boards of directors and 20% on executive boards.
The recruitment agency Adecco has the highest proportion of women on its board of directors at 50%, followed by the building materials group Holcim (45%), the dental implant manufacturer Straumann and the asset manager Partners Group (43% each).
More
More
Swiss Federal Railways’ Monika Ribar: ‘I could never have had this career if I’d had children’
This content was published on
While she is opposed to quotas for women on management boards, she believes attitudes still need to change to advance equality in the world of work.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
This content was published on
The Swiss population's assessment of the current cohesion of society is largely negative. The situation has deteriorated compared to when respondents were younger, according to a study.
Swiss Post delivered 7.5 million parcels during discount days
This content was published on
The days around Black Friday and Cyber Monday brought Swiss Post a flood of parcels. Between November 25 and December 3, Swiss Post employees sorted and delivered 7.5 million parcels throughout Switzerland.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.