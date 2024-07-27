Majority of shareholders approve sustainability reports of major Swiss companies

Shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the sustainability reports of the largest Swiss companies at their annual general meetings, with an average approval rate of 97%, according to an analysis by the news agency AWP.

However, proxy advisors were much more critical of the companies in the Swiss Market Index (SMI). The shareholders’ association Actares rejected two-thirds of the reports, and the Ethos Foundation rejected half, primarily citing a lack of transparency and inadequate climate protection strategies.

This year marks the first time Swiss companies have been required to have their sustainability reports approved by shareholders, following the introduction of new legislation. These reports include information on CO2 emissions, energy consumption, and the proportion of women in the workforce.

