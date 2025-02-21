After strike by radiologists, doctors demonstrate in Bern

After the radiologists' strike, doctors demonstrate in Bern. Keystone-SDA

Following a strike by radiology technicians in Fribourg, doctors, vets, dentists and chiropractors expressed their frustration on Friday outside parliament in the Swiss capital. They are demanding better working conditions.

Five trade associations gathered in Bern for an action aimed at alerting the public and politicians. Between 50 and 100 people were expected to attend. “Good medical care for people and animals in Switzerland is under threat,” they said in a press release.

The organisations submitted eight recommendations to the members of parliament chairing the health committees. They call for better working conditions, a reduction in administrative burdens and more training places.

“Switzerland urgently needs more qualified medical personnel. We therefore need to invest in training, while preventing more professionals from leaving the profession,” the associations said.

