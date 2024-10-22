Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Workplace Switzerland

Zurich Airport announces changes to winter flight schedule

Generated with artificial intelligence.
With the change to the winter flight schedule, Zurich Airport is offering new destinations. The Middle East, Asia and Africa will be better connected to Switzerland.

According to a press release issued by the airport on Monday, passengers will be able to fly to 169 destinations with 53 airlines in the winter timetable, which begins on Sunday. New destinations have also been added with Giza in Egypt and Salalah on the coast of Oman. The Swiss airline Edelweiss is adding these two destinations to its offer.

Edelweiss is also now offering scheduled flights to Kittilä and Rovaniemi in Finland and is expanding its connections to Tromsø in Norway.

Other destinations that are already served from Zurich will also be served by certain airlines for the first time or more frequently. These include the Tunisian capital Tunis, which is new to the Edelweiss service, and the cities of Bordeaux and Manchester, which easyJet has added to its portfolio.

+ SWISS extends cancellation of Tel Aviv flights

Various airlines are also expanding their services in the winter timetable. Etihad, for example, is gradually increasing its service between Zurich and Abu Dhabi to two flights a day by June 2025, Cathay Pacific will resume daily flights to Hong Kong over the course of the winter and Ethiopian Airlines is increasing its frequency to Addis Ababa and will operate the route daily from the end of October.

It is also reported that Air India will continue to fly to New Delhi in the winter on the new route launched in the summer, and Oman Air will return to Switzerland’s largest airport with up to five flights a week between the capital Muscat and Zurich.

According to the information, the season will also be extended for various destinations served from Zurich or airlines will offer them in addition to the competition. According to the airport, the 2024/25 winter flight schedule will run until March 29, 2025.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

