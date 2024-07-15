Swiss electrical bargains found to have safety defects

Bargain offers for electrical appliances have safety defects Keystone-SDA

Around a quarter of electrical appliances on the Swiss market have safety defects, according to a government review. It warns against bargain offers and purchases on non-European platforms and websites.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schnäppchenangebote bei Elektrogeräten weisen Sicherheitsmängel auf Original Read more: Schnäppchenangebote bei Elektrogeräten weisen Sicherheitsmängel auf

Check out our selection of newsletters. Subscribe here.

In its press release on Monday, the Swiss Federal Inspectorate for Heavy Current Installations (ESTI) also advises consumers to make sure they have the correct Swiss plug and that customer service is available and competent.

Of the 1,260 electrical products inspected by ESTI last year, almost a quarter had major and minor defects, which is why 114 sales bans were issued. In addition, ten recalls and safety warnings were issued for electrical appliances, the authority wrote.

+ Electricity prices to fall in Switzerland next year

Based on targeted inspections, these included various household and office appliances, LED lights, lights with lasers, chargers, power banks, plug & play photovoltaic systems and battery storage systems.

Market surveillance is carried out throughout Switzerland by the Heavy Current Inspectorate. According to ESTI, electrical products for household, office, commercial and industrial use are tested for conformity and safety on a random and risk-based basis.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.