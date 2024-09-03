Swiss company bankruptcies on the rise

The number of deletions from the commercial register last month rose by 7% year-on-year to 2,224, according to a Creditreform press release published on Tuesday.
In the first eight months of the year, this figure reached 21,866, an acceleration of 6.7%.
For the year as a whole, the organisation expects around 32,400 deletions from the commercial register, up 5.4% year-on-year and a third more than in 2004.
At the same time, new entries in the commercial register fell by 3.4% last month. Since the beginning of the year, they have totalled 35,210, a gain of 2%. By December, business start-ups should total 53,300, 3.2% more than in 2023.
