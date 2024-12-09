Swiss consumer sentiment remains low

Consumer sentiment in Switzerland remained gloomy in November. The monthly consumer sentiment index compiled by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) stagnated at -37 points compared to the previous month.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Konsumentenstimmung verharrt auf tiefem Niveau Original Read more: Konsumentenstimmung verharrt auf tiefem Niveau

However, consumer sentiment is thus well above the level of a year ago, SECO reported on Monday. In November 2023, the index was still at -48 points.

All sub-indices were above the previous year’s values, SECO said. Data is collected for the four areas of ‘Expected economic development’, ‘Past financial situation’, ‘Expected financial situation’ and ‘Time for major purchases’.

Since the beginning of 2024, the consumer sentiment index has been based on monthly surveys conducted by SECO instead of the previous quarterly surveys. These are conducted continuously using online questionnaires, with 2,725 people taking part last month in German, French or Italian.

