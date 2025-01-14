Coop washes its hands of The Body Shop in Switzerland

Alternative uses are to be found for the remaining stores in Switzerland. All employees are to receive an offer of continued employment within the cooperative.
As the franchisee of The Body Shop Switzerland, Coop has decided against extending the contract because the “unique positioning” of the brand no longer exists, the retailer said on Tuesday. The Coop Group intends to use the vacated space in the 33 stores for other “specialist formats”. The 108 employees affected are to be kept on within the cooperative.
The cosmetics company filed for insolvency on behalf of its parent company in the UK in mid-February 2024. The Swiss branches of The Body Shop, which were acquired by Coop in 2010, were not affected by the insolvency proceedings.
The Body Shop was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick in Brighton, in the UK. The company’s focus was on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products – revolutionary at the time.
However, the concept of scoring points with sustainable and natural cosmetics is now being pursued by many cosmetics companies, said a Coop spokesperson when asked by the news agency AWP. He left open whether the division was making losses and whether the expiry of the franchise would result in a write-off in the Coop accounts.
The franchise agreement reportedly runs until the end of May 2025.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
In Switzerland, New Year brings ‘burka ban’ and pension hikes
WEF: Trump to speak virtually, Zelensky to appear in person
This content was published on
US President-elect Donald Trump will attend this year's annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos via video conference. He is scheduled to speak on January 23.
‘Surprisingly few’ signatures invalid for ban on animal testing
This content was published on
The initiative to ban animal testing was submitted in November with around 127,600 signatures. "Surprisingly few" signatures are not valid, the initiative's organisers have now said.
Swiss ski ticket prices criticised as ‘non-transparent’
This content was published on
The Swiss Consumer Protection organisation has criticised the tariffs of Swiss ski resorts with "dynamic pricing": the prices for subscriptions or day passes are often not transparent.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.