Digitalisation increases uncertainty for Swiss creatives

Digitalisation could further worsen the legal and social situation of creative artists. According to a new report, social insurance, copyright law and the protection of personal rights are lagging behind developments.

The Foundation for Technology Assessment (TA-Swiss) stated in its report presented on Tuesday that social insurance is insufficiently geared towards the increasingly atypical forms of work of cultural professionals. The rapid progress of artificial intelligence (AI) would also raise previously unresolved problems of personal rights and copyright protection, it said.

However, digitalisation also offers opportunities, it added. For example, it opens up new possibilities for expression and dissemination.

In order to take advantage of these opportunities, political decision-makers, cultural organisations and artists must actively support the development, according to TA-Swiss. Only in combination with the strengths of the analogue world can the digital sphere play out its advantages for the benefit of artistic creation, it said.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

