Employees in Switzerland increasingly stressed at work

In 2022, 25% of employed women and 21% of employed men stated that they usually or always experienced stress at work. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The proportion of people in Switzerland who feel stressed at work has increased by 5% over ten years, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) has reported.

According to the FSO’s Swiss Health Survey, published on Thursday, the number of stressed employees rose from 18% to 23% between 2012 and 2022.

In 2022, 25% of employed women and 21% of employed men stated that they usually or always experienced stress at work.

Work-related stress was most common in the healthcare and social services sector, where 29% of respondents said they were stressed. A quarter of women surveyed worked in this sector.

In addition, in 2022, 47% of men and 43% of women were exposed to at least three out of ten possible physical risks at work, according to the survey.

