Executives optimistic about their companies in 2025
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Executives optimistic about their companies in 2025
Executives are more optimistic about their company's prospects for 2025, according to a Capgemini Research Institute report published on Monday. In particular, innovation and resilience are on the Swiss investment agenda.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Les cadres dirigeants optimistes pour leur entreprise en 2025
Original
Of the 2,500 senior executives questioned in 17 countries, including Switzerland, 62% say they are optimistic about their company’s prospects for 2025, reports the survey conducted from October 23 to November 20, 2024.
The panel’s confidence has risen by six percentage points over one year and by 20 compared to 2023. However, executives’ confidence stems from their own organisations, not from the market as a whole, the study’s authors caution. In this context, cutting costs is a priority for 56% of them, ahead of growing sales.
Internationally, the survey shows that the Japanese and Chinese are more concerned about rising tariffs and trade tensions than the Swiss, who are about average. “Only 37% remain optimistic about the outlook for the global operating environment over the next 12 to 18 months, up slightly on last year.”
Among other priorities, supply chain resilience is proving to be paramount in coping with the global environment this year, according to Capgemini. Indeed, “63% of respondents say they will invest more in this area in 2025, compared with less than half in 2024”.
Customer experience is also a priority area for investment, according to eight out of ten executives. And, almost three-quarters plan to increase their investments in engineering, research and development, and innovation.
“We have recently seen an acceleration in investments in technology by our clients in Switzerland, particularly in the life sciences, manufacturing and consumer goods sectors,” stresses Capgemini Switzerland CEO Guido Kamann, citing data exploitation, artificial intelligence and risk reduction.
Investments in sustainability (“climate tech”, including hydrogen and renewable energies) take first place, with 72% of executives planning to invest more. In Switzerland, 66% plan to do so.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Aussie adoptee gains Swiss citizenship at 54 thanks to old envelope
Business travellers face highest public transport costs in Switzerland
This content was published on
Public transport ticket prices for adults in Switzerland are around the European average, according to a study. Swiss senior citizens and business travellers tend to pay more.
Centre Party president rules out run for Swiss government post
This content was published on
Outgoing Centre Party president Gerhard Pfister will not join the race to replace defence minister Viola Amherd in the Swiss government, the politician announced on Saturday.
Several hundred people join anti-WEF protests in Switzerland
This content was published on
Several hundred opponents of the World Economic Forum gathered in Graubünden and in the capital Bern on Saturday to take aim in particular at the WEF's high-profile guests.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.