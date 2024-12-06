Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss government welcomes private social security for self-employed

Federal Council welcomes private social security for the self-employed
Federal Council welcomes private social security for the self-employed Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss government welcomes private social security for self-employed
Self-employed people in Switzerland are less financially protected against losses than employees of a company. However, the government believes that compulsory social security for the self-employed is hardly feasible. It therefore welcomes private initiatives.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This is what the government wrote in a report to parliament published on Friday. In the paper, it examined options for better cover for the self-employed for illness and accidents or for times when there are not many orders.

Integrating the self-employed into the income replacement scheme or unemployment insurance is therefore not practicable. Voluntary insurance against unemployment, on the other hand, would hardly be attractive because it would mainly be people with high risks who would take out insurance.

+ Who can collect Swiss unemployment benefits?

If insurance were compulsory, it would be difficult to clearly define when underemployment is due to no fault of one’s own and when those affected have not made sufficient efforts to find work.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

