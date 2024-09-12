Swiss national broadcaster RTS to cut 55 jobs

Swiss national broadcaster RTS plans to save CHF10 million in 2025 by cutting 55 full-time positions. The general decline in revenue and uncertainty over the license fee are responsible.

Because license fee payments are no longer adjusted in line with inflation, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG), SWI swissinfo’s parent body, needs to save a total of CHF50 million next year.

RTS wants to do everything in its power to limit the impact on staff, Director Pascal Crittin is quoted as saying in a press release. The company is relying “as far as possible on natural fluctuations”.

This means that fewer than 30 of the total 1,800 employees will be made redundant.

Savings are to be made primarily in production, which is to be simplified. Certain non-priority projects could be eliminated altogether. All proposed measures will be presented to staff for consultation.

