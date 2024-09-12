Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss national broadcaster RTS to cut 55 jobs

RTS says non-priority projects may be shelved.
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss national broadcaster RTS plans to save CHF10 million in 2025 by cutting 55 full-time positions. The general decline in revenue and uncertainty over the license fee are responsible.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Because license fee payments are no longer adjusted in line with inflation, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG), SWI swissinfo’s parent body, needs to save a total of CHF50 million next year.

RTS wants to do everything in its power to limit the impact on staff, Director Pascal Crittin is quoted as saying in a press release. The company is relying “as far as possible on natural fluctuations”.

This means that fewer than 30 of the total 1,800 employees will be made redundant.

Savings are to be made primarily in production, which is to be simplified. Certain non-priority projects could be eliminated altogether. All proposed measures will be presented to staff for consultation.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

