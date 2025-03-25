Geneva Airport reports strong profit growth

Geneva Airport recorded a clear increase in both revenue and, in particular, profit in 2024. The airport has now almost fully recovered from the Covid slump.

Thanks to higher passenger and traffic volumes as well as fee adjustments, turnover rose by around 9% to CHF533.7 million ($600 million), the airport operator announced on Tuesday. Net profit climbed by almost 25% to CHF110.4 million.

In addition to higher fees for the airlines, the airport also attributes this to good cost control. As in previous years and also in 2023, the airport will transfer half of its net profit to canton Geneva.

The number of passengers was already known. In Geneva, these grew by just under 8% last year to almost 17.8 million. It was thus almost back to the pre-pandemic level (-0.9% compared to 2019). The freight segment saw particularly strong growth. Cargo handled rose by 39% to 92,615 tonnes.

As in the previous year, the most important airlines remained easyJet with a share of just under 47% of total traffic, followed by SWISS with a share of just over 12%. The top five destinations by city were London, Porto, Lisbon, Paris and Amsterdam. The first destination outside Europe is Dubai in 14th place.

