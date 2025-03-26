Geneva Airport to offer direct flights to Shanghai from mid-June

Geneva Airport: direct service to Shanghai to open on June 16. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Geneva Airport has announced the opening of a direct service to and from Shanghai, China, from June 16. These flights, operated by China Eastern, will take place four times a week.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Genève aéroport: une ligne directe pour Shangai ouvrira le 16 juin Original Read more: Genève aéroport: une ligne directe pour Shangai ouvrira le 16 juin

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

However, this intercontinental route still has to be approved by the relevant authorities, Geneva Airport pointed out on Wednesday. Flights will take off from Geneva-Cointrin on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 12pm, for a scheduled flight time of 11:30.

Take-off from Shanghai is scheduled for 1:30am on the same days, with arrival in Geneva scheduled for 7:50am.

+ China-Switzerland flights struggle to resume after three years

“This direct link from Geneva to China’s main economic megalopolis will help to intensify relations between the two countries, both economically and in terms of tourism,” said a press release.

Airport officials have noted a “strong growth” in visitors from China to Switzerland and neighbouring France, “a trend that is expected to continue”.

This new service will complement the existing route between Geneva and Beijing, operated for several years by Air China, “and will make Geneva the only Swiss airport with direct links to China’s two main cities”.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.