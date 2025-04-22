Swiss insurers Helvetia and Baloise merge

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss insurers Baloise and Helvetia have announced plans to merge into one company, which would make it the second largest Swiss insurance group.

Keystone-SDA

The new company will be called Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd, as the two companies announced on Tuesday. With a combined market share of 20%, this will create the second-largest Swiss insurance group and the largest employer in the insurance sector.

The merger is expected to generate annual synergies of around CHF350 million ($431 million) before taxes. In addition, the combined company should generate significantly more cash and the dividend capacity should increase by around 20% by 2029.

The combined business volume totals around CHF20 billion and is spread across eight countries.

