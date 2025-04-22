Swiss insurers Helvetia and Baloise merge

The new company will be called Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd, as the two companies announced on Tuesday. With a combined market share of 20%, this will create the second-largest Swiss insurance group and the largest employer in the insurance sector.
The merger is expected to generate annual synergies of around CHF350 million ($431 million) before taxes. In addition, the combined company should generate significantly more cash and the dividend capacity should increase by around 20% by 2029.
The combined business volume totals around CHF20 billion and is spread across eight countries.
Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs by clicking hereExternal link.
Popular Stories
More
Workplace Switzerland
Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself
Trains resume service to Swiss ski resort Zermatt after heavy snowfall
This content was published on
Zermatt can once again be reached by train starting Saturday afternoon. The Alpine holiday resort was inaccessible by land for some time after heavy snowfall last Thursday.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.