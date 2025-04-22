Swiss insurers Helvetia and Baloise merge

Helvetia and Baloise merge Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss insurers Baloise and Helvetia have announced plans to merge into one company, which would make it the second largest Swiss insurance group.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Helvetia und Baloise fusionieren Original Read more: Helvetia und Baloise fusionieren

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The new company will be called Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd, as the two companies announced on Tuesday. With a combined market share of 20%, this will create the second-largest Swiss insurance group and the largest employer in the insurance sector.

The merger is expected to generate annual synergies of around CHF350 million ($431 million) before taxes. In addition, the combined company should generate significantly more cash and the dividend capacity should increase by around 20% by 2029.

The combined business volume totals around CHF20 billion and is spread across eight countries.

Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs by clicking hereExternal link.