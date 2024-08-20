Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Workplace Switzerland

Summer season was not the most punctual at Zurich aiport

Switzerland’s biggest airport saw 28.9 million passengers pass through its doors in 2023. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
As most Swiss schools re-opened and holidays come to a close this week, Switzerland’s biggest airport drew a gloomy assessment of punctuality in summer 2024.

This content was published on
3 minutes
AWP

While punctuality has improved year-on-year, the diligence of air traffic control, numerous thunderstorms and a “tense” geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe and the Middle East caused a downturn compared to in spring, airport authorities have said.

Overall, it said, adherence to schedules in June and July was deemed unsatisfactory.

+ Zurich airport CEO: ‘Our mission is to meet all demand’

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has also warned some passengers that they will have to be patient in processing their claims for compensation for delays or cancellations, due to the large number of requests.

The AWP news agency calculated that while the proportion of flights delayed by more than 15 minutes at landing had eased by two percentage points year-on-year from July to mid-August (to 41%), late departures had risen by the same amount to 58%. Residents living near Zurich airport also faced by a sharp rise in the number of flights after 11pm, from 710 to 844.

The airport says it is working with SWISS, ground and in-flight service provider Swissport, and air traffic controller Skyguide on a package of measures to rectify the situation as quickly as possible, but warns that the most effective ones will need time to take effect.

Passenger numbers this summer also remained lower than before coronavirus pandemic. The peak of 111,000 passengers on July 26 was some 4,000 fewer than in 2019.

That said, waiting times at ticket desks and checkpoints have been reduced. New label-printing and self-luggage drop-off machines have also shortened check-in times. Two full-body scanners currently under evaluation have also been extensively tested.

Translated from French by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

