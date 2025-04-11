Swiss children’s zoo Knie ends elephant rides

Knie's children's zoo in Rapperswil, northeastern Switzerland, is discontinuing elephant rides at the end of the year.

Deutsch de Knies Kinderzoo verzichtet künftig auf das Elefantenreiten Original Read more: Knies Kinderzoo verzichtet künftig auf das Elefantenreiten

The zoo says it wants to focus its elephant-keeping more on nature-based experiences, education and animal behaviour.

The decision to discontinue this decades-long tradition was made “in close cooperation” with the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), Knie said on Friday. It reflects the zoo’s commitment to the protection of endangered species.

According to the press release, the requirements of the EEP stipulate that all animals must be kept exclusively in protected contact until 2030. The Knie children’s zoo wants to “consistently continue” its work for contemporary animal husbandry and end elephant rides by the end of 2025.

In the press release, the children’s zoo assures visitors that they will still be able to observe this endangered species up close and gain an insight into its life and needs.

A special activity programme with elephant interactions is currently being developed. The programme will focus on indirect contact and protected training with the Asian elephants.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

