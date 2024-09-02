Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Mountain storms put damper on Switzerland’s summer visitor figures

Switzerland Tourism’s summer season visitor figures are not as sunny as they could be – due partly to stormy weather, in mountain regions in particular.

1 minute

The Swiss themselves remained the most important group of guests, with travellers from the US taking second place for the first time. We took a closer look at the forces at play.

