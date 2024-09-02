Mountain storms put damper on Switzerland’s summer visitor figures

Switzerland Tourism’s summer season visitor figures are not as sunny as they could be – due partly to stormy weather, in mountain regions in particular.

1 minute

Julie Hunt Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001. Other language: 1 EN original 中文 zh 暴风雨频频光临山区，影响瑞士夏季游客数量 Read more: 暴风雨频频光临山区，影响瑞士夏季游客数量

The Swiss themselves remained the most important group of guests, with travellers from the US taking second place for the first time. We took a closer look at the forces at play.