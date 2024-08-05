Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss cross-border commuter numbers on the rise

Number of cross-border commuters increased by three percent in the second quarter Keystone-SDA
The number of cross-border commuters working in Switzerland has risen by 3% in the space of a year. Around 399,000 people with a G permit were working in Switzerland at the end of June.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

More than half of all cross-border commuters were resident in France (around 58%). Large proportions also lived in Italy (23%) and Germany (around 16%), as the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Monday.

Over 160,000 of these people worked in the Lake Geneva region. Almost 79,000 worked in Ticino, around 74,000 in Northwestern Switzerland and a good 37,000 in Espace Mittelland.

The FSO also noted a significant increase over the past five years. While there were 335,000 cross-border commuters in the second quarter of 2019, the number increased by almost 19% in the second quarter of 2024.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

