One in seven Swiss changed jobs in 2023

One in seven people changed jobs in 2023 Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Around one in seven people in Switzerland changed jobs in 2023. According to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), almost one in four people between the ages of 15 and 24 changed jobs.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Jede siebte Person wechselte 2023 ihre Arbeitsstelle Original Read more: Jede siebte Person wechselte 2023 ihre Arbeitsstelle

As a result of the job change, 15.1% increased their level of employment by at least 10% and 38.1% received at least 10% more pay in their new role.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the report released on Thursday, telecommuting did not appear to be an argument for changing jobs: The proportion of employees who worked from home (at least occasionally) remained virtually unchanged between the old and new job at just over 41% of new roles.

More

More Swiss salaries: high, stable, yet not enough for many This content was published on How far does almost CHF7,000 ($7,850) go in Switzerland? New statistics make the median salary sound mouth-watering, but there are big variations across sectors and incomes. Read more: Swiss salaries: high, stable, yet not enough for many

About 34.5% of those who changed jobs reoriented themselves professionally. Employees aged between 25 and 64 who changed jobs between 2022 and 2023 had worked in the same company for an average of 5.6 years before leaving. Women changed jobs faster than men (5.2 years compared to 5.9 years).

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.