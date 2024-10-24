Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Workplace Switzerland

One in seven Swiss changed jobs in 2023

One in seven people changed jobs in 2023
One in seven people changed jobs in 2023 Keystone-SDA
One in seven Swiss changed jobs in 2023
Listening: One in seven Swiss changed jobs in 2023

Around one in seven people in Switzerland changed jobs in 2023. According to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), almost one in four people between the ages of 15 and 24 changed jobs.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

As a result of the job change, 15.1% increased their level of employment by at least 10% and 38.1% received at least 10% more pay in their new role.

According to the report released on Thursday, telecommuting did not appear to be an argument for changing jobs: The proportion of employees who worked from home (at least occasionally) remained virtually unchanged between the old and new job at just over 41% of new roles.

About 34.5% of those who changed jobs reoriented themselves professionally. Employees aged between 25 and 64 who changed jobs between 2022 and 2023 had worked in the same company for an average of 5.6 years before leaving. Women changed jobs faster than men (5.2 years compared to 5.9 years).

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

