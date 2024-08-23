Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Workplace Switzerland

Poor harvest forces Swiss to import more potatoes

Spuds
Potatoes at a farm shop in Zurich. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Poor harvest forces Swiss to import more potatoes
The weather forecast for the potato harvest is poor, with the consequence that the Swiss government has announced it is increasing import quotas by 15,000 tonnes.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“Potato growing has been difficult this spring because of the wet and humid weather,” Swisspatat director Christian Bucher told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS on Friday. There had been a “very severe infestation” of late blight, he said.

At Swisspatat’s request, the Federal Office for Agriculture authorised the import of a further 15,000 tonnes of processing potatoes under the tariff quota from September 1. This increase is valid until the end of the year.

+ Swiss government scrambles to deal with egg shortage

According to Bucher, it will probably not be enough to cover demand. “We will have to wait a few weeks before we know the results of this year’s harvest,” he added.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

