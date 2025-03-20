Switzerland reports slow progress in integrating Ukrainian women in workforce
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Switzerland reports slow progress in integrating Ukrainian women in workforce
The labour integration of Ukrainian women refugees with protection status S is progressing more slowly than expected in Switzerland. This was the conclusion of a federal government study in which experts and refugee women were interviewed.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Berufsintegration geflüchteter Ukrainerinnen geht langsam voran
Original
Many Ukrainian women with a tertiary education have training or work experience in professions that are partially regulated or structured differently in Switzerland. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) announced on Thursday that this applies above all to the education, social and healthcare sectors.
In many cases, Ukrainian women have unfamiliar career paths, for example if their professional experience does not correspond to their field of study. It is difficult for them to find suitable entry-level jobs in related professions, it added. Furthermore, prior knowledge of the national languages is rather low.
More
More
Ukrainian refugees in Europe: a life in limbo
This content was published on
As international support wanes and living costs rise, many are forced to make an impossible choice.
The study shows that the motivation to work is high among refugees from Ukraine, but is dampened by the return orientation of the S status. The great uncertainty about the future makes it difficult for many to set a professional course, SECO wrote. Women also feel burdened by childcare duties.
In practice, access to and funding for support programmes is also proving difficult. The experts surveyed in the study see great potential for improvements in information and coordination.
According to SECO, there are currently around 67,000 Ukrainians with S protection status living in Switzerland. It is estimated that 65-70% have a tertiary degree, of which around two thirds are women, often with school-age children. However, the employment rate of Ukrainian refugees was 30% as of mid-February, as the State Secretariat for Migration told the Keystone-SDA news agency in response to an enquiry.
As part of the study, the experiences of 33 professionals and 34 refugees from the cantons of Aargau, Basel-City, St. Gallen and Vaud were analysed.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Ups and downs: Swiss drivers benefit from world’s only mobile bridge
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.