Record number of start-ups founded in Switzerland in 2024

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Almost 53,000 start-ups were registered in 2024, up from 51,500 the previous year, the Institut für Jungunternehmen (IFJ) said on Tuesday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The 2.6% jump underlines the continued growth and attractiveness of Switzerland as a business location, the IFJ said. It also reflects the desire of many for professional fulfilment and independence, said Simon May, IFJ co-director. Various government and private sector support services are on offer for start-ups in Switzerland.

With an increase of 6.3%, southwestern Switzerland was the major region with the strongest growth in start-ups. The central plateau region (+3.4%) and southern Ticino (+3%) also recorded big growth. There was moderate growth in central Switzerland (+2%), Zurich (+1.2%) and eastern Switzerland (+1.1%). Only the large region of northwestern Switzerland (-1%) noted a drop.

Sole ownerships were the fastest-growing legal entity in 2024, with an increase of 3.4% compared to 2023. Public limited companies (+2.4%) and limited liability companies (+1.5%) also grew. The latter remains the most popular legal form in the country with over 20,000 new start-ups.

Most start-ups were in the skilled trades sector with over 5,500 new firms. This was followed by the consulting (some 5,200) and real estate (some 4,800 start-ups) sectors.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

