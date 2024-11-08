Richemont reports lower first-half results

During the period under review, sales contracted by 1% to €10.08 billion (CHF9.4 billion), according to a press release on Friday. Recurring operating income plunged by 17% to €2.21 billion, while the operating margin collapsed by 410 basis points to 21.9%.
Net income fell from €1.51 billion to €457 million.
This was well below the expectations of analysts polled by AWP, who were expecting €1.88 billion. Sales were expected to come in at €10.18 billion, with operating income at €2.33 billion and an associated margin of 22.9%.
