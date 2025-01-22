Swiss cities targeted by Russian hackers during WEF

Just before midday, canton Schaffhausen announced that its website was back online after a so-called Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack. Informatik Schaffhausen, working with an external provider, managed to completely fend off the attack. The administration’s operations were never affected.
More
More
Explainer: how vulnerable is Switzerland to cyber-attacks?
This content was published on
Cyberattacks are a growing headache for governments and companies around the world. Switzerland is no exception.
In the morning, Schaffhausen energy supplier SH Power also displayed an error message. However, its site was back online before midday. Meanwhile, the websites for the cities of Sierre and Geneva remained inaccessible.
The cantonal banks of Zurich and Vaud were hit on Tuesday, while the websites of several Lucerne municipalities were paralysed the day before.
The National Cyber Security Centre anticipated these attacks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. DDoS attacks flood websites and apps with so many requests that they become inaccessible, though no data is lost.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Thousands of emigrants’ descendants in Argentina demand Swiss citizenship
Basel diocese files five claims of sexual abuse in Swiss Catholic Church
This content was published on
The diocese of Basel has received 141 reports of sexual abuse since the publication of a sweeping study on violations in the Catholic Church by the University of Zurich in 2023.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.