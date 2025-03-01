Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Study reports 12 female CEOs in top 100 Swiss companies

Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
More women are in management and on the board of directors at the largest Swiss companies than ever before. But they remain a clear minority, a new report shows.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to the annual “Schilling Report” by executive recruiter Guido Schilling, there were two female chief executive officers (CEOs) and two female chief financial officers (CFOs) in the largest 100 Swiss companies in 2006. Today there are 12 female CEOs and 16 female CFOs.

For example, the Swiss firms CSS Versicherung and Die Mobiliar are led by women, Philomena Colatrella and Michèle Rodoni, respectively. The industrial groups ABB, EMS-Chemie and the milk processor Emmi also have women at the helm: Nora Teuwsen, Magdalena Martullo-Blocher and Ricarda Demarmels. Susanne Wille also heads the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC).

In general, the proportion of women in top management positions in the public sector (26%) is higher than national average. The Swiss federal authorities rank particularly well: the proportion has risen from 17% (2016) to 42%.

Companies listed on the Swiss stock exchange (SMI) also perform above average. The proportion of women on the management boards of SMI companies stands at 28%, which is also slightly higher than that of their German DAX competitors (25%), the Schilling Report shows. The full report will be published in May.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

