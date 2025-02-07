Work-life balance in Swiss theatres found to be wanting

The evaluation of the surveys, which were carried out as part of a preliminary project by the Swiss Stage Association accompanied by a specialist agency, shows that the topic of work-life balance is considered important to very important. More than 40% of theatre companies do not feel sufficiently sensitised and trained on work-life balance issues, the analysis reveals.
The 50 companies that took part in the survey see the greatest benefit of a promoted work-life balance in increasing employee motivation. Of the 992 theatre employees who took part in the survey, just over a third (38%) are somewhat or completely dissatisfied with their current life balance. No significant differences were found between the women and men surveyed, parents and those under 25 without children, or between employees with and without a management function.
As the Swiss Stage Association announced on Thursday, it has decided to continue the project to improve work-life balance. Over the next two years, it wants to “develop and implement concrete measures” with its members and the members of the umbrella organisation of theatres in French-speaking Switzerland.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
