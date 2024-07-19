Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss construction sector had mixed year in 2023

Price-adjusted construction expenditure fell slightly in 2023
Price-adjusted construction expenditure fell slightly in 2023 Keystone-SDA

While construction expenditure in Switzerland rose by 0.3% in nominal terms last year, the price-adjusted situation shows a 2.5% decrease, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Overall, investment in the construction sector increased by 0.2%, the FSO said on Thursday. The two areas of building construction and civil engineering developed differently: while 0.3% less was invested in building construction (in nominal terms), investments in civil engineering rose by 2.7%.

Public clients, the federal government, cantons and municipalities all boosted investment volumes in both segments. Public-sector investment in civil engineering rose by 3.9% and investment in building construction by 8.5%. Private clients, on the other hand, invested 2.3% less in civil engineering and 1.9% less in building construction.

+ Read more: the construction sector is one of several suffering from a shortage of labour

According to the FSO, investment in new construction projects fell by 2.5%, with private clients in particular spending less (-4.8%). At the same time, an average of 4.4% more money was invested in renovations, with the private sector investing 3.8% more and the public sector 6.9%.

In addition to construction investment, construction expenditure also includes spending on public maintenance works. This increased by 0.3%, according to the press release.

The construction investment backlog at the end of 2023 was meanwhile 0.4% higher than in the previous year, while the backlog for public maintenance work was 2.4% higher.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Another body found in Val Maggia

More

Another body found in southern Switzerland after June storms

This content was published on A body was found in the Maggia river in the southern Swiss canton of Ticino on Thursday, police said. It is “likely” to be the sixth victim of devastating storms which hit the region at the end of June.

Read more: Another body found in southern Switzerland after June storms

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR